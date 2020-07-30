Seaport Global Securities Initiates Coverage on Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Seaport Global Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.88.

SMPL opened at $24.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.03 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.84. Simply Good Foods has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $31.34.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $215.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.10 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 6.03%. Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James D. White purchased 2,780 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.77 per share, for a total transaction of $52,180.60. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 435.2% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,326,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705,131 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 2,613.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,936,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,185 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 32.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,951,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 139.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,023,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth $32,724,000. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

