UBS Group Increases Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $47.00

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target upped by analysts at UBS Group from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.38.

DKS opened at $46.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.88, a P/E/G ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.62. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $49.80.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The sporting goods retailer reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business’s revenue was down 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $82,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,671.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,697 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP increased its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 31,182 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 18,422 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 2,375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 693 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 16,256 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,737,000. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

