Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Trainline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

Shares of TNLIF stock opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.24.

Trainline Company Profile

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, International, and Trainline for Business. The UK Consumer segment sells rail tickets to domestic and inbound customers on behalf of various rail and coach carriers in the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Silvergate Capital Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity
Silvergate Capital Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity
Splunk PT Raised to $228.00 at UBS Group
Splunk PT Raised to $228.00 at UBS Group
Deutsche Bank Increases Power Integrations Price Target to $110.00
Deutsche Bank Increases Power Integrations Price Target to $110.00
Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Albireo Pharma
Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Albireo Pharma
MKS Instruments PT Raised to $135.00 at Needham & Company LLC
MKS Instruments PT Raised to $135.00 at Needham & Company LLC
Deutsche Bank Increases Cohu Price Target to $21.00
Deutsche Bank Increases Cohu Price Target to $21.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report