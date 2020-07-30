Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Trainline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

Shares of TNLIF stock opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.24.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, International, and Trainline for Business. The UK Consumer segment sells rail tickets to domestic and inbound customers on behalf of various rail and coach carriers in the United Kingdom.

