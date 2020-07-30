Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $28.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 118.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Radius Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.13.

Get Radius Health alerts:

Radius Health stock opened at $12.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $583.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.19. Radius Health has a 1 year low of $10.32 and a 1 year high of $29.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.45.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $47.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.77 million. Analysts predict that Radius Health will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 25,000 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.21 per share, with a total value of $330,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,956,685 shares in the company, valued at $91,897,808.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Radius Health during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Radius Health by 1,127.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914 shares during the last quarter.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.