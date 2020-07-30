Canaccord Genuity Reiterates Buy Rating for Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 47.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC downgraded Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $1.75 to $3.90 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.87.

Shares of NYSE:HBM opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.68. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $5.01.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The mining company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $245.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.87 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 5.08% and a negative net margin of 34.15%. As a group, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 70.7% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 273,041 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 113,095 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 43.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,477 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 10,113 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter valued at $51,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 19.3% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,034,782 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 167,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 22.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,465 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

