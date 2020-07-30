Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Stock Rating Lowered by Oppenheimer

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) was downgraded by Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $423.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $330.09.

NYSE:TYL opened at $350.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $349.88 and its 200-day moving average is $327.98. Tyler Technologies has a 52-week low of $230.62 and a 52-week high of $382.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.35, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $271.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.40 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.00, for a total transaction of $368,781.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,014 shares in the company, valued at $29,278,998. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total transaction of $9,364,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,085 shares in the company, valued at $30,617,232.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,311 shares of company stock worth $37,929,019 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 60.6% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 6.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 18,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,468,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Wisconsin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 20,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

