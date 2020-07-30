PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) PT Raised to $6.50

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $4.00 to $6.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective points to a potential upside of 81.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PDSB. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.45 target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. PDS Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.94.

Shares of PDS Biotechnology stock opened at $3.59 on Tuesday. PDS Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $6.71. The company has a market cap of $53.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.55.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.24). As a group, equities research analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDSB. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in PDS Biotechnology by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in PDS Biotechnology by 604.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 32,950 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops multifunctional immunotherapeutic products. The company develops products to treat early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers.

