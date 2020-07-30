Stifel Nicolaus Increases TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Price Target to $79.00

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $66.00 to $79.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TNET. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TriNet Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised TriNet Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. TriNet Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

TriNet Group stock opened at $68.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.91. TriNet Group has a 52 week low of $27.79 and a 52 week high of $75.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.04. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 64.36% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. TriNet Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that TriNet Group will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $194,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,621 shares in the company, valued at $6,930,796.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward Griese sold 646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $30,458.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,601.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 181,764 shares of company stock worth $10,529,913. 39.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 17.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 31.3% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 381,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,226,000 after acquiring an additional 90,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in TriNet Group by 42.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

