Stifel Nicolaus Increases TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Price Target to $79.00

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $66.00 to $79.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.13% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also commented on TNET. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TriNet Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised TriNet Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. TriNet Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.75.
TriNet Group stock opened at $68.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.91. TriNet Group has a 52 week low of $27.79 and a 52 week high of $75.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.
In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $194,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,621 shares in the company, valued at $6,930,796.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward Griese sold 646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $30,458.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,601.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 181,764 shares of company stock worth $10,529,913. 39.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 17.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 31.3% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 381,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,226,000 after acquiring an additional 90,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in TriNet Group by 42.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.
TriNet Group Company Profile
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.
