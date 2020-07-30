Deutsche Bank Trims People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Target Price to $13.00

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) had its target price reduced by analysts at Deutsche Bank from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on PBCT. DA Davidson lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub lowered People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine lowered People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on People’s United Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. People’s United Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.44.

People’s United Financial stock opened at $11.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.29. People’s United Financial has a 52 week low of $9.37 and a 52 week high of $17.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $495.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.87 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 20.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that People’s United Financial will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David P. Berey sold 12,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $156,125.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBCT. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 7,145.9% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 1,418.8% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 828.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

