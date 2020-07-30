Deutsche Bank Increases Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Price Target to $55.00

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ENR. Cfra downgraded Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Energizer from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Energizer from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.08.

ENR opened at $50.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.32, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.80. Energizer has a 12 month low of $26.60 and a 12 month high of $53.84.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $587.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.02 million. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 37.13% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Mark Stephen Lavigne acquired 3,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $123,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,204 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,804.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Energizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Energizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in Energizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Energizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

