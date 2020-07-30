Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Coverage Initiated at Seaport Global Securities

Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 7.41% from the company’s current price.

MDLZ has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.11.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $56.79 on Tuesday. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $59.96. The company has a market cap of $81.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.78.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 2,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.32 per share, with a total value of $100,640.00. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 249.3% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 71.5% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

