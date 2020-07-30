Deutsche Bank Increases Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target to $1,975.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from $1,700.00 to $1,975.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GOOG. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,629.00.

GOOG stock opened at $1,522.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,471.57 and its 200 day moving average is $1,376.18. The stock has a market cap of $1,038.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,586.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 42.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total value of $39,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,591.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total value of $89,751.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,244.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242 shares of company stock valued at $342,902 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,700.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Alphabet by 32.1% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 32.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

