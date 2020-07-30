Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Rating Lowered to Negative at Susquehanna Bancshares

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $32.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $24.00. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 22.87% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on RDFN. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Redfin from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Redfin in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.81.

Get Redfin alerts:

NASDAQ RDFN opened at $41.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -52.52 and a beta of 2.04. Redfin has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.10.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.77 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 8.57% and a negative return on equity of 23.57%. The company’s revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Redfin will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Redfin news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $120,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,086 shares in the company, valued at $769,356.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $690,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 296,221 shares in the company, valued at $10,228,511.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,549 shares of company stock worth $2,276,524. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Redfin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,091,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Redfin by 63.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 12,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Redfin by 239.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 89,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 63,073 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Redfin by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,148,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,287,000 after acquiring an additional 41,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Redfin by 278.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 163,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.