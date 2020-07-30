Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) PT Raised to $72.00

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology service provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

CTSH stock opened at $64.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $71.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.89. The firm has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $81,806.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,222.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $25,070.58. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,552.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,794 shares of company stock worth $318,107. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,278 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 13,663 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.8% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,290 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.3% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 5,070 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

