Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Now Covered by Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TSN. ValuEngine upgraded Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler cut Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Argus cut Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

TSN opened at $62.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.61. Tyson Foods has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $94.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Rouse sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $34,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 788.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 209.7% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 839.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 6,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

