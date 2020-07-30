Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) PT Raised to $74.00

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Peloton from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered Peloton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Peloton in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Peloton from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Peloton from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.15.

Peloton stock opened at $66.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Peloton has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $69.73.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $524.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.08 million. Peloton had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.32%. The company’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peloton news, major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.98 per share, for a total transaction of $5,547,000.00. Also, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 49,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $2,994,998.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,998. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 447,132 shares of company stock worth $21,256,758 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Peloton by 478.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,060,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,010,000 after acquiring an additional 6,666,218 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Peloton by 85.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,355,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306,563 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Peloton by 27.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,465,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724,613 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Peloton by 966.0% in the first quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,994,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Peloton by 2,118.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,900,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

