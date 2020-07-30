Deutsche Bank Increases Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $275.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from $220.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Sunday. Loop Capital raised their target price on Facebook from $215.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Nomura raised their target price on Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen increased their price target on Facebook from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

Facebook stock opened at $233.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $664.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.19. Facebook has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $250.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $235.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Facebook will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total transaction of $266,951.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,008.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.22, for a total value of $47,766.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,016.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,397 shares of company stock worth $14,849,282. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 262.5% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at $46,000. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

