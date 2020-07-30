Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) PT Raised to $25.00 at KeyCorp

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Farfetch from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Farfetch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.68.

FTCH opened at $24.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.67 and its 200-day moving average is $13.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of -21.08 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Farfetch has a twelve month low of $5.99 and a twelve month high of $24.34.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $331.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.81 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a negative net margin of 32.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that Farfetch will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Farfetch by 64.0% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 870,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after buying an additional 339,520 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Farfetch by 18.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,339,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,279,000 after buying an additional 689,419 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Farfetch by 11.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,589,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,354,000 after buying an additional 1,342,395 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Farfetch in the first quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Farfetch by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

