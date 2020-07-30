Mizuho Increases Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $270.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $245.00 to $270.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FB. Citigroup upped their target price on Facebook from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $265.00 target price on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Facebook from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura upped their target price on Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.00.

Shares of FB stock opened at $233.29 on Tuesday. Facebook has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $250.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Facebook will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total transaction of $266,951.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,008.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $1,679,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,139,191.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,397 shares of company stock valued at $14,849,282. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 41.4% in the second quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.0% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 85,644 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $19,448,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at $5,453,000. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 2.4% in the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 107.5% in the second quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 4,639 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

