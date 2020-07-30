Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) PT Lowered to $170.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Mizuho from $175.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.88% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BIDU. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on Baidu from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. HSBC raised their price target on Baidu from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Baidu from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.31.
BIDU opened at $119.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.45. Baidu has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $147.38.
Baidu Company Profile
Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.
