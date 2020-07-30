Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) PT Lowered to $170.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Mizuho from $175.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BIDU. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on Baidu from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. HSBC raised their price target on Baidu from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Baidu from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.31.

BIDU opened at $119.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.45. Baidu has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $147.38.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Baidu by 4,692.4% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,361,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $741,956,000 after purchasing an additional 7,207,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Baidu by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,524,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,618,000 after purchasing an additional 473,049 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Baidu by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,213,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $525,489,000 after purchasing an additional 22,782 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Baidu in the fourth quarter worth about $469,811,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Baidu by 4.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,686,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $270,812,000 after purchasing an additional 103,366 shares during the last quarter. 53.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

