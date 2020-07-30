Wells Fargo & Co Increases Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $165.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $131.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.86.

LOW opened at $148.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $112.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.84. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $149.81.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 146.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

