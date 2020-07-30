MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MAG Silver is a Vancouver-based advanced stage exploration and development company that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-grade, district-scale projects located primarily in the Americas. The Company?s principal asset is a 44% interest in the Juanicipio joint venture located in Mexico, which is now in the construction phase heading to production. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Cinco de Mayo Project, also located in Mexico. “

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up from $16.50) on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.25 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. TD Securities lowered shares of MAG Silver from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.45.

MAG opened at $16.84 on Thursday. MAG Silver has a one year low of $3.84 and a one year high of $18.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.27.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in MAG Silver by 70.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in MAG Silver by 45.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in MAG Silver in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in MAG Silver by 52.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in MAG Silver in the first quarter valued at $64,000.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interest in the Juanicipio property covering an area of approximately 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MAG Silver (MAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.