PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Trading Up 5.9% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) was up 5.9% on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $121.44 and last traded at $119.64, approximately 3,076,165 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 236% from the average daily volume of 916,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.99.

The medical research company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.87. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $811.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PKI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on PerkinElmer from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PerkinElmer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on PerkinElmer from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on PerkinElmer from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.13.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $519,139.44. Also, Director Peter Barrett sold 7,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $756,030.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,958,450.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.23, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.12.

About PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.