Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity

Equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $1.80 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 51.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Marrone Bio Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Aegis reduced their target price on Marrone Bio Innovations from $2.00 to $1.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Marrone Bio Innovations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.86.

Marrone Bio Innovations stock opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.01. Marrone Bio Innovations has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $165.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.28.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 136.82% and a negative net margin of 132.76%. The company had revenue of $9.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Marrone Bio Innovations will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 824,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 15,725 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 34,895 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 590,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 53,374 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 17,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 29,640 shares in the last quarter. 34.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc provides bio-based pest management and plant health products primarily for agricultural and water markets in the United States and internationally. It offers herbicides; fungicides; nematicides; insecticides; algaecides for algae control; molluscicides for mussel and snail control; plant growth and stress regulators; and water treatment products for various applications, such as hydroelectric and thermoelectric power generation, industrial applications, drinking water, aquaculture, irrigation, and recreation.

