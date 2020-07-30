Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity

Equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $1.80 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 51.26% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Marrone Bio Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Aegis reduced their target price on Marrone Bio Innovations from $2.00 to $1.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Marrone Bio Innovations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.86.
Marrone Bio Innovations stock opened at $1.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.01. Marrone Bio Innovations has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $165.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.28.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 824,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 15,725 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 34,895 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 590,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 53,374 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 17,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 29,640 shares in the last quarter. 34.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Marrone Bio Innovations
Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc provides bio-based pest management and plant health products primarily for agricultural and water markets in the United States and internationally. It offers herbicides; fungicides; nematicides; insecticides; algaecides for algae control; molluscicides for mussel and snail control; plant growth and stress regulators; and water treatment products for various applications, such as hydroelectric and thermoelectric power generation, industrial applications, drinking water, aquaculture, irrigation, and recreation.
