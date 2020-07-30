Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage on Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT)

Equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 74.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CLXT. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Calyxt in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Calyxt from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calyxt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Calyxt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

Shares of Calyxt stock opened at $4.59 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.41. Calyxt has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 9.38 and a quick ratio of 8.80.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter. Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 64.78% and a negative net margin of 455.07%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Calyxt will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Calyxt in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Calyxt by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Calyxt in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Calyxt by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Calyxt by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 9,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.93% of the company’s stock.

About Calyxt

Calyxt, Inc, a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for agriculture in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic and low linolenic soybean product candidates; high fiber wheat; improved quality alfalfa product candidates; and cold storable and reduced browning potatoes.

