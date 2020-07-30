Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage on Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT)

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 74.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CLXT. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Calyxt in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Calyxt from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calyxt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Calyxt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

Shares of Calyxt stock opened at $4.59 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.41. Calyxt has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 9.38 and a quick ratio of 8.80.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter. Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 64.78% and a negative net margin of 455.07%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Calyxt will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Calyxt in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Calyxt by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Calyxt in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Calyxt by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Calyxt by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 9,733 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.93% of the company’s stock.

About Calyxt

Calyxt, Inc, a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for agriculture in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic and low linolenic soybean product candidates; high fiber wheat; improved quality alfalfa product candidates; and cold storable and reduced browning potatoes.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Analyst Recommendations for Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT)

Receive News & Ratings for Calyxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calyxt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

PerkinElmer Trading Up 5.9% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings
PerkinElmer Trading Up 5.9% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings
Marrone Bio Innovations Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity
Marrone Bio Innovations Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity
Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage on Calyxt
Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage on Calyxt
Vocera Communications PT Raised to $27.00
Vocera Communications PT Raised to $27.00
Renishaw Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley
Renishaw Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley
Crispr Therapeutics PT Raised to $102.00
Crispr Therapeutics PT Raised to $102.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report