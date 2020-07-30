Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) PT Raised to $27.00

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 14.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Vocera Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

Shares of VCRA opened at $31.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.92 million, a P/E ratio of -65.50 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.37. Vocera Communications has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $33.85.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $47.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.54 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. Vocera Communications’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vocera Communications will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Vocera Communications news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $301,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Justin Spencer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $56,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,774,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,723 shares of company stock worth $1,177,328 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCRA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 513,867 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,064,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 470,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,298,000 after purchasing an additional 173,580 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in Vocera Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,355,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 755,895 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,693,000 after purchasing an additional 140,475 shares in the last quarter.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

