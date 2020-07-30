Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on RNSHF. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Renishaw from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renishaw from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.

Shares of RNSHF stock opened at $61.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48 and a beta of 1.05. Renishaw has a one year low of $26.86 and a one year high of $61.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.68.

About Renishaw

Renishaw plc, a metrology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers metrology products, including additive manufacturing systems, co-ordinate measuring machine products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance testing products, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders.

