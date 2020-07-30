Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) PT Raised to $102.00

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $65.00 to $102.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.26% from the stock’s previous close.

CRSP has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 19th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Crispr Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $85.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 185.93 and a beta of 2.35. Crispr Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $32.30 and a twelve month high of $97.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.68.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.77 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crispr Therapeutics will post -4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crispr Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 10,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total transaction of $698,039.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,478,378.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Lawrence Otto Klein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $1,510,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,214 shares of company stock worth $21,181,054 over the last three months. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

