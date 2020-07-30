Barclays Increases Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Price Target to $24.00

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $18.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 12.60% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CAR has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avis Budget Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.40.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

CAR opened at $27.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.25. Avis Budget Group has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $52.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.52.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($5.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.84) by $0.24. Avis Budget Group had a return on equity of 51.68% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 67.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc bought 282,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.59 per share, for a total transaction of $5,818,033.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 24.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 48,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 9,474 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the first quarter worth about $257,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 20.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 545,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,579,000 after buying an additional 93,125 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 12.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 250,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,477,000 after buying an additional 28,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 551.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,810,000 after buying an additional 2,059,250 shares in the last quarter.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

Read More: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.