FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) PT Raised to $315.00

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $291.00 to $315.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FLT. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised FleetCor Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price (down previously from $340.00) on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $350.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. FleetCor Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.47.

FleetCor Technologies stock opened at $264.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $256.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.96. FleetCor Technologies has a 52 week low of $168.51 and a 52 week high of $329.85.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $661.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.20 million. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 32.37%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alexey Gavrilenya sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.91, for a total value of $1,399,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,390.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 33.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

