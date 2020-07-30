Barclays Increases WEX (NYSE:WEX) Price Target to $188.00

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its target price boosted by analysts at Barclays from $163.00 to $188.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WEX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of WEX from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of WEX from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of WEX from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of WEX from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. WEX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.93.

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $170.27 on Tuesday. WEX has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $236.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.24). WEX had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $431.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. WEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that WEX will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 9,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total value of $1,098,093.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,218.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joel Alan Dearborn, Jr. sold 1,950 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEX. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WEX during the 1st quarter worth $59,106,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WEX during the 1st quarter worth $7,124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,528,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,817,000 after acquiring an additional 455,271 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,539,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,475,000 after acquiring an additional 319,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter worth $52,412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

