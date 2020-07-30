Barclays Increases WEX (NYSE:WEX) Price Target to $188.00

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its target price boosted by analysts at Barclays from $163.00 to $188.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.41% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WEX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of WEX from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of WEX from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of WEX from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of WEX from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. WEX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.93.
Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $170.27 on Tuesday. WEX has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $236.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.
In related news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 9,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total value of $1,098,093.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,218.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joel Alan Dearborn, Jr. sold 1,950 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEX. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WEX during the 1st quarter worth $59,106,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WEX during the 1st quarter worth $7,124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,528,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,817,000 after acquiring an additional 455,271 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,539,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,475,000 after acquiring an additional 319,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter worth $52,412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.94% of the company’s stock.
About WEX
WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.
Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means
Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.