Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Stock Rating Lowered by DA Davidson

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) was downgraded by research analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $98.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $79.00. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SSD. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Simpson Manufacturing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

NYSE:SSD opened at $95.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Simpson Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $47.02 and a fifty-two week high of $96.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.12.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.67. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $326.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1,170.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

