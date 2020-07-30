Analysts Offer Predictions for Alaris Royalty Corp.’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:AD)

Alaris Royalty Corp. (TSE:AD) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Alaris Royalty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 26th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.14). National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alaris Royalty’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AD. CIBC cut their price objective on Alaris Royalty from C$21.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Alaris Royalty from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Alaris Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on Alaris Royalty from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

TSE AD opened at C$12.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.24. Alaris Royalty has a twelve month low of C$5.83 and a twelve month high of C$23.34. The company has a market cap of $453.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$12.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.32.

Alaris Royalty (TSE:AD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$33.97 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Alaris Royalty’s payout ratio is presently -339.51%.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

