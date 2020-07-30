NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Now Covered by Barclays

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2020

Equities research analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NVZMY. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut NOVOZYMES A/S/S from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Goldman Sachs Group cut NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S stock opened at $60.31 on Tuesday. NOVOZYMES A/S/S has a 1 year low of $37.99 and a 1 year high of $62.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.74. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. NOVOZYMES A/S/S had a return on equity of 29.35% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $558.75 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NOVOZYMES A/S/S will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOVOZYMES A/S/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop protection, and animal health and nutrition solutions; fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, liquefaction, process enhancement, and saccharifaction solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

Analyst Recommendations for NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY)

