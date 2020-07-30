Seaport Global Securities Initiates Coverage on Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ANDE. ValuEngine raised shares of Andersons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut Andersons from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Andersons from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Get Andersons alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $14.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Andersons has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $28.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.02. The company has a market capitalization of $482.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.44 and a beta of 0.73.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($1.06). Andersons had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Andersons will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen F. Dowdle acquired 4,500 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.39 per share, for a total transaction of $64,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,125.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Pirolli acquired 10,000 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.39 per share, for a total transaction of $143,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 22,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,163.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 42,013 shares of company stock worth $549,662 over the last 90 days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANDE. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Andersons by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Andersons by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Andersons by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 6,794 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Andersons by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 16,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Andersons by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 204,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after buying an additional 40,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.