Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Coverage Initiated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 15.31% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $83.50 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.67.
Shares of IIPR stock opened at $104.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 292.08 and a current ratio of 292.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.29 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.63. Innovative Industrial Properties has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $115.82.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Innovative Industrial Properties
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.
