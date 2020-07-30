Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Coverage Initiated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 15.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $83.50 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.67.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $104.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 292.08 and a current ratio of 292.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.29 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.63. Innovative Industrial Properties has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $115.82.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.27). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 53.76%. The firm had revenue of $21.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.