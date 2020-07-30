Minds Machines Group (LON:MMX) Receives Corporate Rating from FinnCap

Minds Machines Group (LON:MMX)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by FinnCap in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Minds Machines Group stock opened at GBX 5.88 ($0.07) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6.50. Minds Machines Group has a twelve month low of GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 8.67 ($0.11).

In other news, insider Henry Turcan acquired 8,622,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £517,374.72 ($636,690.52).

Minds + Machines Group Limited and its subsidiaries own and operate a portfolio of generic top-level domain assets (gTLDs). The Company operates in the domain name industry and provides end-to-end domain services. Its segments include Registry ownership (Registry), including applicant of top level domain name from Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) and wholesaler of domain names of those top level domain names; Registry service provider (RSP) and consulting services (segment B), which includes back end service provider for a registry, and Registrar (Registrar), which includes retailer of domain names.

