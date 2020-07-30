Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Graco in a report issued on Sunday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.41. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Graco’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $366.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.13 million. Graco had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 28.29%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Graco from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Graco from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $53.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.27. Graco has a one year low of $38.43 and a one year high of $56.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

In related news, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 47,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $2,589,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $902,664.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,670.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,454 shares of company stock valued at $15,612,820 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Graco by 14.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 405,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,780,000 after acquiring an additional 52,224 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Graco by 24.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 58,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 11,347 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Graco by 31.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 98,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after acquiring an additional 23,441 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Graco during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Graco during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,920,000. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

