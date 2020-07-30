Belvoir Lettings (LON:BLV) Given New GBX 233 Price Target at FinnCap

Belvoir Lettings (LON:BLV) had its price objective boosted by analysts at FinnCap from GBX 169 ($2.08) to GBX 233 ($2.87) in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “corporate” rating on the stock. FinnCap’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 77.86% from the stock’s previous close.
BLV opened at GBX 131 ($1.61) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 122.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 129.60. Belvoir Lettings has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.09 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 187 ($2.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.59, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.67.
Belvoir Lettings Company Profile
