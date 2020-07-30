Belvoir Lettings (LON:BLV) Given New GBX 233 Price Target at FinnCap

Belvoir Lettings (LON:BLV) had its price objective boosted by analysts at FinnCap from GBX 169 ($2.08) to GBX 233 ($2.87) in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “corporate” rating on the stock. FinnCap’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 77.86% from the stock’s previous close.

BLV opened at GBX 131 ($1.61) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 122.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 129.60. Belvoir Lettings has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.09 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 187 ($2.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.59, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Belvoir Lettings Company Profile

Belvoir Lettings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in selling, supporting, and training residential property franchises in the United Kingdom. The company operates the franchised network of high street residential lettings and as estate agents with approximately 300 outlets primarily under the Newton Fallowell, Goodchilds, and Northwood brands.

