FinnCap Reiterates Corporate Rating for Intercede Group (LON:IGP)

Intercede Group (LON:IGP)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by investment analysts at FinnCap in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of IGP opened at GBX 70 ($0.86) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.37 million and a PE ratio of 36.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 71.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 58.59. Intercede Group has a 12-month low of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 80 ($0.98).

In other Intercede Group news, insider Andrew John Walker bought 5,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 61 ($0.75) per share, for a total transaction of £3,600.22 ($4,430.49).

Intercede Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies identity and credential management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers MyID, which enables enterprises to replace employee passwords with secure and digital identities on smart cards, virtual smart cards, and mobile devices, as well as provides protection against the number one cause of data breaches-weak or compromised user credentials; MyID services for employees, a cloud based credential management system that enables organizations to replace passwords with trusted digital identities; and MyID for WordPress, an authentication service for mobile apps and cloud services that enables administrators and subscribers to login to Websites and blogs without cumbersome and insecure usernames and passwords.

