Barclays Trims FDM Group (LON:FDM) Target Price to GBX 990

FDM Group (LON:FDM) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 1,070 ($13.17) to GBX 990 ($12.18) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 920.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 869.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.86. FDM Group has a 12 month low of GBX 9.03 ($0.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,112 ($13.68). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27.

FDM Group (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, project management and support office, data and operations services, business analysis, business intelligence, production support, client training, and information security.

