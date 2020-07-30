Omega Diagnostics Group (LON:ODX) Given “Corporate” Rating at FinnCap

Omega Diagnostics Group (LON:ODX)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by FinnCap in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of ODX stock opened at GBX 61 ($0.75) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 48.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 32.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.91. Omega Diagnostics Group has a 12 month low of GBX 0.41 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 91.50 ($1.13). The company has a market capitalization of $108.67 million and a P/E ratio of -12.45.

About Omega Diagnostics Group

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes medical diagnostics products. The company operates in three segments: Allergy and Autoimmune, Food Intolerance, and Infectious Diseases and Other. The Allergy and Autoimmune segment engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of in-vitro allergy and autoimmune tests used by doctors to diagnose patients with allergies and autoimmune diseases.

