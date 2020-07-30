Omega Diagnostics Group (LON:ODX) Given “Corporate” Rating at FinnCap

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Omega Diagnostics Group (LON:ODX)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by FinnCap in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of ODX stock opened at GBX 61 ($0.75) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 48.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 32.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.91. Omega Diagnostics Group has a 12 month low of GBX 0.41 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 91.50 ($1.13). The company has a market capitalization of $108.67 million and a P/E ratio of -12.45.

About Omega Diagnostics Group

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes medical diagnostics products. The company operates in three segments: Allergy and Autoimmune, Food Intolerance, and Infectious Diseases and Other. The Allergy and Autoimmune segment engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of in-vitro allergy and autoimmune tests used by doctors to diagnose patients with allergies and autoimmune diseases.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Diagnostics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Diagnostics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

PerkinElmer Trading Up 5.9% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings
PerkinElmer Trading Up 5.9% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings
Marrone Bio Innovations Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity
Marrone Bio Innovations Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity
Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage on Calyxt
Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage on Calyxt
Vocera Communications PT Raised to $27.00
Vocera Communications PT Raised to $27.00
Renishaw Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley
Renishaw Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley
Crispr Therapeutics PT Raised to $102.00
Crispr Therapeutics PT Raised to $102.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report