Discoverie Group’s (DSCV) “Corporate” Rating Reaffirmed at FinnCap

Discoverie Group (LON:DSCV)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at FinnCap in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

DSCV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Discoverie Group from GBX 645 ($7.94) to GBX 585 ($7.20) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Discoverie Group in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Discoverie Group from GBX 500 ($6.15) to GBX 590 ($7.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 592.20 ($7.29).

Shares of LON DSCV opened at GBX 608 ($7.48) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $543.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 547.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 521.01. Discoverie Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 610 ($7.51).

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates through two divisions, Design & Manufacturing and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

