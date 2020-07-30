Discoverie Group’s (DSCV) “Corporate” Rating Reaffirmed at FinnCap

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Discoverie Group (LON:DSCV)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at FinnCap in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

DSCV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Discoverie Group from GBX 645 ($7.94) to GBX 585 ($7.20) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Discoverie Group in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Discoverie Group from GBX 500 ($6.15) to GBX 590 ($7.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 592.20 ($7.29).

Shares of LON DSCV opened at GBX 608 ($7.48) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $543.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 547.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 521.01. Discoverie Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 610 ($7.51).

Discoverie Group Company Profile

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates through two divisions, Design & Manufacturing and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Discoverie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discoverie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

PerkinElmer Trading Up 5.9% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings
PerkinElmer Trading Up 5.9% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings
Marrone Bio Innovations Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity
Marrone Bio Innovations Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity
Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage on Calyxt
Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage on Calyxt
Vocera Communications PT Raised to $27.00
Vocera Communications PT Raised to $27.00
Renishaw Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley
Renishaw Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley
Crispr Therapeutics PT Raised to $102.00
Crispr Therapeutics PT Raised to $102.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report