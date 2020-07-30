Seaport Global Securities Initiates Coverage on B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS)

Analysts at Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson started coverage on B&G Foods in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on B&G Foods from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on B&G Foods from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler raised B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on B&G Foods in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. B&G Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Shares of B&G Foods stock opened at $27.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.62. B&G Foods has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $27.89.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $449.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.04 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.17%. B&G Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that B&G Foods will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGS. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 674.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 1,414.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 281.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 4,047.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 90.8% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. 75.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

