Breedon Group (LON:BREE) PT Raised to GBX 88 at Barclays

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2020

Breedon Group (LON:BREE) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 85 ($1.05) to GBX 88 ($1.08) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 85.75 ($1.06).

BREE opened at GBX 79 ($0.97) on Thursday. Breedon Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.76 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 101.50 ($1.25). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 79.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 82.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 17.17.

Breedon Group Company Profile

Breedon Group plc, formerly Breedon Aggregates Limited, is an independent construction materials company. The Company’s operations include a cement plant, two cementitious import terminals, approximately 60 quarries, over 30 asphalt plants, over 200 ready-mixed concrete plants and three concrete products plants.

