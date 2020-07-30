Capital Drilling (LON:CAPD) Downgraded by Peel Hunt to Add

Capital Drilling (LON:CAPD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt to an “add” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 85 ($1.05) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 74 ($0.91). Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.84% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 77 ($0.95) target price on shares of Capital Drilling in a report on Thursday, June 11th.

LON:CAPD opened at GBX 76 ($0.94) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 65.07 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 56.42. The firm has a market cap of $104.11 million and a P/E ratio of 10.00. Capital Drilling has a 52-week low of GBX 0.58 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 79 ($0.97). The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98.

Capital Drilling Company Profile

Capital Drilling Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. The company offers exploration drilling services, including air core, deep hole diamond, diamond core, directional, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

