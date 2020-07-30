Hipgnosis Songs Fund (LON:SONG) Price Target Raised to GBX 130 at Liberum Capital

Hipgnosis Songs Fund (LON:SONG) had its price objective increased by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 116 ($1.43) to GBX 130 ($1.60) in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.17% from the stock’s previous close.

SONG stock opened at GBX 118 ($1.45) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02. Hipgnosis Songs Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 0.96 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 118.42 ($1.46). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 116.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 105.69. The stock has a market cap of $726.71 million and a P/E ratio of 19.34.

In other Hipgnosis Songs Fund news, insider Paul Burger bought 1,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 102 ($1.26) per share, with a total value of £1,805.40 ($2,221.76). Also, insider Andrew Sutch bought 14,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.29) per share, for a total transaction of £14,938.35 ($18,383.40).

