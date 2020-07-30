Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Gocompare.Com Group (LON:GOCO)

Gocompare.Com Group (LON:GOCO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 85 ($1.05) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Gocompare.Com Group from GBX 110 ($1.35) to GBX 135 ($1.66) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gocompare.Com Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 115 ($1.42).

Shares of LON:GOCO opened at GBX 94.80 ($1.17) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 95.37 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 84.77. The stock has a market cap of $399.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60. Gocompare.Com Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.92 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 107.60 ($1.32).

In other Gocompare.Com Group news, insider Matthew Crummack sold 17,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 80 ($0.98), for a total value of £13,896 ($17,100.66).

Gocompare.Com Group

GoCompare.com Group plc operates an Internet-based price comparison Website for financial and non-financial products in the United Kingdom. The company's Gocompare.com Website enables people to compare the costs and features of various insurance policies, financial products, and energy tariffs. It provides comparison services for car, motorbike, van, taxi, motorhome, breakdown, home, landlord, student, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as strategic initiatives in the areas of money, energy, home services, life and protection insurance, and other products.

