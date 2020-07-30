Sopheon (LON:SPE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by FinnCap

Sopheon (LON:SPE)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by equities research analysts at FinnCap in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of Sopheon stock opened at GBX 775 ($9.54) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.07 million and a P/E ratio of 40.36. Sopheon has a 52 week low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 900 ($11.08). The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 737.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 711.88.

In other Sopheon news, insider Arif Karimjee ACA sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 710 ($8.74), for a total value of £53,250 ($65,530.40).

Sopheon plc designs, develops, and markets software products with associated implementation and consultancy services in North America and Europe. The company's software products comprise Accolade, Accolade Express, Accolade Cloud, Accolade Go, Accolade Integration, and Accolade Accelerators. Its solutions provide support for innovation planning, road mapping, idea and concept development, process and project management, portfolio management and optimization, and resource planning, as well as analytics, collaborative workflow, product lifecycle management, and stage-gate automation.

