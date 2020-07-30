FY2020 EPS Estimates for Sterling Bancorp Raised by B. Riley (NYSE:STL)

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 27th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.93 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.89.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $239.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.51 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 6.30%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sterling Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.42.

STL stock opened at $11.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.69. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $22.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.71.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 26.1% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 70,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 14,646 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,559 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 123,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 26,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard L. O’toole bought 5,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.59 per share, with a total value of $47,959.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,000 shares in the company, valued at $508,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 9,351 shares of company stock worth $94,088. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.